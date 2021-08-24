Clearfield- A limited number of tickets are still available for the taco tour. Online order will be accepted through Thursday, Aug. 26. Tickets ordered after Tuesday, Aug. 24 will be held for will-call at event registration. Tickets can be purchased here.

The event is being held Saturday, Aug. 28. Registration is from 12:30 – 2 p.m. at the Clearfield Elks and the Taco Tour runs from 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Stops include: The After Dark, The Toasted Monkey, Mary’s Place, Denny’s Beer Barrel Pub, Legend’s Sports Bar, 120 Pub and Grub, St. Charles Cafe, Sons & Daughters of Italy and the “Last Taco After Party” at Clearfield Elks.

Door prizes include an over-night stay at Curwensville Lake, $100 in PA Lottery Tickets, and Gift Cards from Santinoceto’s Italian Market and Irwin’s Service Station.

Tour tacos and drink specials:

120 Pub & Grub-Beef Tacos with a side of Taquito and a Mexican Sunset

The After Dark- Famous Chicken Tacos and frozen margaritas

Denny’s Beer Barrel Pub- Margarita Tacos, Corona bottles and fresh strawberry margaritas

Elk’s- Elk Taco, Mexican Bay Breeze and Palomas

Legend’s- Nerd’s Pot Roast Taco

Mary’s Place- Authentic Steak Street Tacos and margaritas

ADVERTISEMENT

St. Charles- Choice of Hard or Soft Shell Beef Tacos

Sons and Daughters of Italy- Grilled Chicken Taco and a Mexican Sunset.

The Toasted Monkey- not reported at time of publishing.