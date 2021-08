ADVERTISEMENT

This week’s Jefferson County Adoptable Pet of the Week is Henry. Henry is an adult, short-haired male Shepherd mix. He is house-trained, neutered, and vaccinations are up-to-date. He came to the shelter as a stray. According to Gateway Humane Society, Henry is a happy guy who has lots of spunk. He loves people and going for walks. For more information […]

