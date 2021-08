ADVERTISEMENT

Heidi M. Smail, 63, of Clarion, passed away Friday evening, August 20, 2021 at the UPMC Passavant Hospital in Pittsburgh following a lengthy illness. She was born on May 8, 1958 in Clarion; a daughter of the late Gerald and Margaret Smith Agnew. Heidi was a Clarion Area High School graduate. She worked in the Healthcare field for numerous years […]

