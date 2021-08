ADVERTISEMENT

Goldie I. Tokarcik age 94 of Brockway, PA; died on Sunday, August 22, 2021 at the DuBois Nursing Home. Born on May 27, 1927 in Reynoldsville, PA; she was the daughter of the late Charles and Mabel Divens Hannah. On February 6, 1959 she was married to John E. “Jack” Tokarcik and he survives. Retired, Goldie had worked for many […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/goldie-i-tokarcik/