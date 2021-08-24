ADVERTISEMENT
Clearfield Borough
- Police responded to a report of an assault in which a male was bleeding from his face. Police arrived and learned that the male was cut and stabbed by a female. Police later found and took into custody the female who was responsible.
- Police responded to a report of a male lying on the roadway along East Walnut Street. Police arrived and determined the male to be heavily intoxicated. A citation will be filed.
- Police responded to a report of male sleeping outside of an apartment building. Police located the male who was found to have multiple warrants. Police subsequently took custody of the male.
- Police responded to SW Fourth Avenue for a report of a male yelling. Police arrived and located the male who informed officers that he was yelling because he was stressed. Charges are pending potential statements from residents.
- Police received information of a wanted male in the area of Ulerich Avenue. Police arrived and took the male into custody without issue.
- Police responded to a report of a noise complaint at a Turnpike Avenue residence. Police arrived and warned the involved party of their actions.