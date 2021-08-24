ADVERTISEMENT

CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield Jefferson Drug and Alcohol Commission (CJDAC) has partnered with the Clearfield Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL) Family Recovery Group to hold a Sober Tailgate Party during an upcoming Clearfield Bison football game.

This event on Sept. 3 kicks off National Recovery Month in the area by providing information for both students and parents/guardians on underage drinking.

Nearly 15 million American youth aged 12-20 drink alcohol, illegally and dangerously. Underage drinking costs communities billions annually.

Karen Orner, prevention supervisor with CJDAC, was able to secure a small grant from the “Communities Talk to Prevent Underage Drinking” initiative.

This initiative is sponsored by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) as the lead agency for the Interagency Coordinating Committee on the Prevention of Underage Drinking.

In working with the Clearfield PAL Group and other community sponsors, CJDAC will use the grant to offer an evening of outreach to educate families and mobilize them to action.

This event will be set up inside the football field admission gates beginning at 6 p.m. All game attendees are encouraged to stop by this Sober Tailgate Party to participate in yard games and an interactive gameshow, which will teach facts about underage drinking.

All students participating with activities will earn tickets to purchase items from both concession stands that night. Resource bags will also be available for both parents/guardians and students.