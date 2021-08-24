ADVERTISEMENT

CLEARFIELD – CCAAA is holding a Walmart Truckload Sale Event, which features scratch-and-dent items that could not be sent to Walmart stores. This merchandise has been donated by the Walmart Distribution Center in Woodland.

The event will be held Saturday, Aug. 28, from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. (or until sold out) at the Expo I Building at the Clearfield County Fairgrounds. The funds raised from this event will benefit services and programs CCAAA offers to local older adults.

Organizers will be pricing items low to sell; therefore, no markdowns will be made throughout the day. All items are sold “as-is” and all sales are final. No returns. Enter and exit through the front doors only.

Attendees should be sure to bring shopping bags or containers to carry merchandise (organizers do not have bags at the sale).

“Tickets” will be given for larger items on the floor to use for checking out, and instructions given for pick up location. Assistance is available for loading.

Cash and credit cards are accepted (no checks); there is a fee charged for credit cards. Receipts will be either text or e-mailed; no paper receipts will be provided. Organizers will have a separate line for cash and credit.

Follow CCAAA on Facebook to view pictures of items, as organizers unload them from the trucks. Please wear a mask while shopping in the building; if you do not have one, organizers will provide them.