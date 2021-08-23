ADVERTISEMENT

INDIANA, Pa. – Rwandan Genocide Survivor Alex Nsengimana will share his story at Hilltop Baptist Church, in Indiana, Pa., on Saturday, September 25. The event will take place from 10:00 a.m. to noon. All are welcome to attend and stay afterward for a time of fellowship and refreshments. Orphaned by age four, Alex Nsengimana watched as his grandmother and uncle […]

