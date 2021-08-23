PENFIELD – Programs have been announced for Sept. 3-5 at the Parker Dam State Park in Penfield.

Friday, Sept. 3

Pennsylvania’s Forest:

7:30 p.m. – Campground Amphitheater

Penn’s Woods have been a special place for hundreds of years. But they have also changed a tremendous amount in that time. Learn about those changes and the changes that could come in the future.

Saturday, Sept. 4

Original Trail of Giants Hike:

3 p.m. – outside CCC Museum

Back before the tornado of 1985 took it out, there was the “Trail of Giants” – a small area of virgin hardwoods. We will retrace the original trail as best we can to see what the tornado took from us. We will be hiking off-trail, dress appropriately.

Pennsylvania’s Forgotten Giants:

8 p.m. – Campground Amphitheater

Pennsylvania’s old growth forests are among the most pristine places on earth. This 30-minute film invites you to learn about this biologically rich ecosystem.

Sunday, Sept. 5

Annual Woodhick Games

Lumberjack Skills Demonstrations

PA Professional Lumberjacks Organization:

12 p.m. and 4 p.m. – Woodhick Games Field

Woodhicks possessed many specialized skills which were valuable in the forest. Their hard work and skills were put to the test each day as they faced one of the most dangerous jobs of their time.

Today, the stakes aren’t quite as high, but the skill level is. Watch as members of the PA Professional Lumberjack Organization demonstrate their skills and explain how what they do was useful to the lumbermen in the forests.

2021 Woodhick Games:

1 p.m. to 5 p.m. – Woodhick Games Field

Register for free at the table in the grove above the Cabin Road (look for the banner—registration closes at 4 p.m.) so that you can participate in the Woodhick Games.

Then, test your traditional woodhick skills against other amateur woodhicks in six different events: log rollin’, cross-cut sawin’, seed spittin’, ’shoe pitchin’, doo-doo droppin’, and hatchet throwin’.

Best score will win you an event; best overall score in your division will give you the coveted title of Woodhick or Woodchick of the Year. There is a Jr. division for those 12 and under.

Note: If you win an individual event, or one of the Woodhick of the Year divisions, you must be at the Woodhick Awards program at 6 p.m. to receive your prize(s).

Arrival of Smokey Bear:

1 p.m.- Woodhick Games Field

Smokey Bear will be in the park for a while to greet the competitors, their families, and other park visitors. Be sure to say hello.

Woodhick Camp Demonstrations:

1 p.m. – 5 p.m. – Woodhick Games Field

Watch the blacksmith as he shows off his skills with iron. Other woodhicks will be demonstrating the skills used in the woods and along the waters. Look for the tools-of-the-time display, the camp cook’s tent, and try the traditional bean-hole beans.

Log Birling Demonstration:

5 p.m. – Lake Shore, below the Woodhick Games Field

When driving logs downriver, balance was a skill you must possess, or face deadly consequences. The stakes aren’t as high, but bragging rights are on the line when woodhicks face off in the sport of birling. Come watch and cheer them on.

2021 Woodhick Awards:

6 p.m. – Woodhick Games Field

The competitors have given it their all, now it’s time to reward them. The winners of each event will be awarded their prizes; however, winners must be present to receive their treasures. Then, we will crown the 2021 Woodhick, Woodchick, Jr. Woodhick, and Jr. Woodchick of the Year. Come congratulate all of the winners.

You can keep up on what is happening at the park by liking “Parker Dam State Park” on Facebook; and, you can find more information about state park programs and special events by logging on to the Bureau of State Parks Web site at www.visitPAparks.com, and clicking on “Events Calendar”.