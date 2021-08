ADVERTISEMENT

Melissa Jane “Betty” Brosius (100) of Pine Street, Brookville, PA passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 19, 2021 at Brookside Assisted Living in Brookville, PA. She was born, April 18, 1921 in Ramsaytown, PA, the daughter of the late William H. Harriger and Kathryn Troutman Harriger. On July 25, 1953 she married the love of her life Craig C. Brosius […]

