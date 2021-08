ADVERTISEMENT

Lois Jean Toth, 89, of New Bethlehem, passed away on Thursday afternoon, August 19, 2021 at the Penn Highlands Dubois Hospital. Born on October 3, 1931 in Sunnyside, Jefferson County, she was the daughter of the late Richard M. and Myrna A. (Powell) Stanford. She married Harry P. Toth on April 9, 1955. Jean was a homemaker. She enjoyed spending […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/lois-jean-toth/