Greysyn Gable recently took home top honors while competing at the 2021 USSSA All-American Softball Games held Aug. 2-7 at the Space Coast Stadium in Viera, Fla.

Earlier this summer, Greysyn learned she was selected to play on the West Region American Seagulls 14U All-StarTeam.

The team was comprised of young ladies from throughout the country, including the states of Florida, Illinois, Kentucky, Nebraska, New Mexico, Oregon, Pennsylvania and Wyoming.

While these girls had never previously played together, the team excelled with an overall record of 7-1. Throughout the tournament, Greysyn had the opportunity to play in various positions, including catcher, third base and outfield.

In the championship game, held on the afternoon of Saturday, Aug. 7, the American Seagulls prevailed over the Great Lakes to be named the tournament champions in their division.

During the game, Greysyn made several great defensive plays behind the plate, and her final at bat helped secure the victory with a hit that scored the winning run.

Following the game, Greysyn was honored by being selected as the tournament MVP and received a special award for her achievement. Additionally, each member of the team received a special commemorative ring.

According to Greysyn, “playing in the USSSA All-American Games was one of the best experiences of my life. I had the opportunity to meet and play with some amazing players from across the country and form many new friendships, while doing something I am passionate about.

“It’s crazy how a bunch of girls, who never met or played together, could make it seem like we had been playing together for years.”

Greysyn is the 15-year-old daughter of Jay and Billie Gable of Kylertown. She is entering her sophomore year at West Branch High School, where she is an honor student and a member of the Lady Warriors varsity softball team.

After a successful freshmen year, Greysyn was selected as one of Progressland’s 2021 High School Softball Second All-Stars Team and ended her season with .429 batting average.

Greysyn has been playing softball since 2016. She has been a member of the Blaze Travel Softball Organization based in Morrisdale for the past several years playing on the 12U, 14U and now 16U team.