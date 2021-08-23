ADVERTISEMENT
State police at Clearfield
- State police received a report of a theft from a motor vehicle that occurred Aug. 19 in the 900-block of Crossroads Boulevard in Beccaria Township. During the incident, someone allegedly took two batteries from a log skidder. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at 814-857-3800.
- State police reported an incident of disorderly conduct occurred Aug. 19 on Bald Hill Road in Girard Township. During the incident, a 34-year-old Frenchville woman allegedly tried to prevent troopers from taking her mother into custody on an existing warrant. State police cited the woman through the district court as a result.
- State police received a report of theft of services May 5 on Williams Road in Boggs Township. During the incident, the victim’s tenant allegedly hooked into an exterior power meter, running an extension cord to their residence and resulting in the power meter needing to be replaced. State police noted the victim didn’t want any enforcement actions to be taken.
State police at Rockview
- State police received a report of an incident of harassment that occurred Aug. 20 on Penn Five Road in Rush Township, Centre County. During a domestic, a 43-year-old Osceola Mills man allegedly struck his girlfriend, a 72-year-old woman, in the back of her head. State police cited the man for the incident through the district court.
- State police received a report of criminal mischief that occurred Aug. 20 on North Seventh Street in Philipsburg Borough, Centre County. During the incident, someone allegedly put a fish on the victim’s porch.
Lawrence Township
- Police received a report of a domestic incident Sunday on Warren Road in Lawrence Township. One arrest was made as a result.