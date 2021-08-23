CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre Inc. (CAST) will hold auditions for Music Theatre International’s All Together Now! A Global Event Celebrating Local Theatre on Sunday, Aug. 29 and Monday, Aug. 30, from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., each night in the CAST auditorium.

To sign up for an audition time, and review audition materials, visit www.ClearfieldArts.org/audition.

CAST seeks talented singers of all ages and varying experience to fill the various roles. Most performers will be 12 and older, but there is a need for student performers age 7-12 as well.

Soloists, duets, trios, quartets, a children’s choir, an onstage choir and a backstage choir are all needed. CAST also seeks volunteers to help with other aspects of the show, including set construction, sound and lighting design, stage direction, costuming and more.

Anyone interested in these aspects of the show can discuss this with the director during audition times or contact CAST.

CAST will be joining thousands of theatrical organizations around the globe by producing their own local production of Music Theatre International’s All Together Now! A Global Event Celebrating Local Theatre.

Theatrical licensor Music Theatre International (MTI) created this revue for theatres across the globe to use as a local fundraising event performed over the same weekend.

CAST’s performances of All Together Now! will take place Nov. 11-13 at 7:30 p.m. and Nov. 14 at 3 p.m.

All Together Now! features songs from MTI’s beloved catalogue of musicals including Annie, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Come From Away, Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s Mary Poppins, Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, Fiddler on the Roof, Godspell, Guys and Dolls, Hairspray, Into the Woods, Les Misérables, Little Shop of Horrors, Mamma Mia!, Matilda, My Fair Lady, Once on This Island, Rent, Waitress and many more!

Tickets will be available to purchase online Oct. 14 at 12 p.m. After that date, tickets can also be purchased at the CAST office on Mondays, from 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m., and Wednesdays, from 4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., and at the box office 30 minutes before each show.

The Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre Inc. is a non-profit arts center located at 112 E. Locust St., in the heart of downtown Clearfield. For more info, visit www.ClearfieldArts.org or call 814-765-4474.