ADVERTISEMENT

Arnold C. Cameron, 86, of Rossiter, died Sunday, August 22, 2021, at West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh. He was born February 3, 1935, in Punxsutawney, a son of the late Ethel M. (McFarland) and Arnold M. Cameron. On October 24, 1953, he married Dolores A. (Sands) Cameron, who preceded him in death on September 29, 2005. Arnold was a graduate […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/arnold-c-cameron/