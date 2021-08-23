ADVERTISEMENT

The Anderson Creek Sportsmen’s Club held its monthly deer target match Sunday.

The top gun in the Unlimited Class was Frank Carrier of Summerville. Jeff Gates of Altoona followed in a close second-place spot and Jim Wonders of Johnstown got third.

First place in the Factory Varmint Class was Ed Rethi of Dixonville. Second and third went Gina Kunselman of Punxsutawney and Dave Shaw of Curwensville.

The side group match was won by Jeff Gates. He fired a 10-shot group, at 400 yards, that measured 1.982 inches. Pictured are Carrier, Gates, Rethi, Kunselman, Shaw and Wonders.