Clearfield- Organizers for the 2nd Annual Taco Tour have released the line-up of the tour’s 2021 signature tacos and drink specials for the event on Saturday, Aug. 28 to benefit the Clearfield Food Pantry.
120 Pub & Grub-Beef Tacos with a side ofTaquito and a Mexican Sunset
The After Dark- Famous Chicken Tacos and frozen margaritas
Denny’s Beer Barrel Pub- Margarita Tacos, Corona bottles and fresh strawberry margaritas
Elk’s- Elk Taco, Mexican Bay Breeze and Palomas
Legend’s- Nerd’s Pot Roast Taco
Mary’s Place- Authentic Steak Street Tacos and margaritas
St. Charles- Choice of hard shell or soft beef tacos
Sons and Daughters of Italy- Beef tacos and a Mexican Sunset.
The Toasted Monkey- not reported at time of publishing.
Limited tickets are still available for the event and can be purchased here.
For more information visit https://gantnews.com/taco-tour
The event is organized by GANT News, Passport Radio and POP 93.1.