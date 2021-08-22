Clearfield- Organizers for the 2nd Annual Taco Tour have released the line-up of the tour’s 2021 signature tacos and drink specials for the event on Saturday, Aug. 28 to benefit the Clearfield Food Pantry.

120 Pub & Grub-Beef Tacos with a side ofTaquito and a Mexican Sunset

The After Dark- Famous Chicken Tacos and frozen margaritas

Denny’s Beer Barrel Pub- Margarita Tacos, Corona bottles and fresh strawberry margaritas

Elk’s- Elk Taco, Mexican Bay Breeze and Palomas

Legend’s- Nerd’s Pot Roast Taco

Mary’s Place- Authentic Steak Street Tacos and margaritas

St. Charles- Choice of hard shell or soft beef tacos

Sons and Daughters of Italy- Beef tacos and a Mexican Sunset.

The Toasted Monkey- not reported at time of publishing.

Limited tickets are still available for the event and can be purchased here.

For more information visit https://gantnews.com/taco-tour

The event is organized by GANT News, Passport Radio and POP 93.1.