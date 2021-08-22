CLEARFIELD – For the third year in a row, the Joseph & Elizabeth Shaw Public Library has held a county-wide poetry contest for area students.

Despite virtual learning and hybrid schedules, 247 poems were submitted from eight school districts and home-school programs.

The winners were recognized at an outdoor reception held at the Clearfield Riverwalk Amphitheatre on July 10.

Each winner was given the opportunity to read their poem in front of families and friends.

Prizes and certificates were provided by the Clearfield Woman’s Club and Clearfield Business and Professional Women. Winners were awarded in five age categories.

First- through second-grade winners are as follows: first place, Maggie Wallace; second place, Hayes Hepfer; and third place, Taya Hale; outstanding merit awards were given to Hadley Lutchko, Dominic Mayersky and Westin Shive.

Third- through fourth-grade winners were first place, Chet Starkey; second place, Asher Bloom; and third place, Cheryl Livergood; outstanding merit winners were Lily Mann and Callie Natoli.

Fifth- through sixth-grade winners were first place, Aeowyn Ramkawsky; second place, Milano Timko; and third place, Demetri Vitullo; outstanding merit winners were Ethan Lutchko, Jack Moore and Avah Walstrom.

Seventh- through ninth-grade winners were first place, Cole Spencer; second place, Susan Mann and third place, Emily McTavish; outstanding merit winners were Tessa Crittenden, Brennan Michael and Alastor Tornatore.

Tenth- through 12-grade winners were first place, Abigail Simcox; second place, Lillian Neff; and third place, Ella Socie; outstanding merit winners were Isaac Owens and Jaycee Wood.

The Inspire Award is selected by the library director, and is meant to recognize the importance that poetry can play in one’s life.

This year’s winners were Solara Lopez, a third grader from Clearfield Alliance Christian School, and Ruby Singleton from Clearfield Junior-Senior High School.

“Congratulations to all the winners and teachers who shared the love of poetry with their students,” expresses Library Director Lisa Coval.

“We would like to thank our judges Kate Brown, Jackie Houser, and Alida Leslie for their time and commitment to review this year’s entries. It was not an easy task.

“Next year’s contest will be held during National Poetry Month, which is April 2022.”