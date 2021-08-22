PENFIELD – A slate of programs have been planned for Aug. 27-29 at the Parker Dam State Park in Penfield.

Friday, Aug. 27

A Murder of Crows:

8:30 p.m. – Campground Amphitheater

Crows do not have the best of reputations, but new research has shown that they are among the most intelligent animals in the world – able to use tools as only elephants and chimpanzees do, able to recognize each other’s voices and 250 distinct calls. 60 minutes.

Saturday, Aug. 28

Backpacking Basics:

11 a.m. – Environmental Education Classroom

Ever thought about camping in the backcountry? There is a lot of equipment available making it more comfortable than in times past. Come learn some basics in equipment selection and preparation that may have you planning your first adventure.

Bat Conservation:

1 p.m. – outside CCC Museum

Though not many folks’ favorite wildlife family, the diversity and adaptations of bats make them quite interesting. Come learn more about them, what has happened to collapse their population in recent years, and ways we all can help them recover.

Owls:

3 p.m. – Beach House steps

Learn some of the adaptations making owls such successful hunters. And learn how to identify some of our PA owls and their calls. Then test your new-found knowledge with a game of “Owls and Crows”.

Ravens, Intelligence in Flight:

8:30 p.m. – Campground Amphitheater

Ravens are members of the crow family, which includes jays and magpies. They are found everywhere in the northern hemisphere and are highly intelligent. Learn more about how they get through life at this program. 55 minutes.

Sunday, Aug. 29

Tea and Talk:

7 p.m. – Beach House

Bring your own cup to sample some sweet fern/mountain mint tea grown right here in the park. Talk varies from year to year – what do you want to talk about?

You can keep up on what is happening at the park by liking “Parker Dam State Park” on Facebook; and, you can find more information about state park programs and special events by logging on to the Bureau of State Parks website at www.visitPAparks.com, and clicking on “Events Calendar”.