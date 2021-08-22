CLEARFIELD – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Clearfield County Maintenance announces the following work schedule for the week of Aug. 23-27, weather permitting.

Motorists should travel with extra caution in these and all work areas. Motorists should be aware that due to the nature of highway maintenance and emergency work, crews could be working on any highway at any time of the day or night.

Clearfield County 0220

Box Culvert

? State Route: 3016 (Kerrmoor)

Bridge Inspection

? State Route: 0219 (WB Susquehanna River in Burnside Borough – Tuesday)

? State Route: 2024 (Susquehanna River and Clearfield Creek – Monday)

? State Route: 3008 (Clearfield Creek in Coalport – Wednesday)

? State Route: 3012 (Clearfield Creek in Coalport – Wednesday)

? State Route: 3019 (Clearfield Creek in Coalport Borough – Thursday)

ADVERTISEMENT

Brushing

? State Route: 0053 (Kylertown to Centre County Line)

Ditching:

? State Route: 0053 (Morrisdale to Philipsburg)

? State Route: 0970 (Woodland to Shawville)

? State Route: 2023 (Glen Richey)

Inlet Cleaning:

? State Route: 2041 (Hyde)

Mowing:

? Mowing I-80

Paint Crew

? Mowing islands throughout the county

Pipe Flushing:

? State Route: 0053 (Morrisdale to Philipsburg)

? State Route: 0970 (Woodland to Shawville)

? State Route: 2041 (Hyde)

Pipe Replacement:

? State Route: 2041 (Hyde)

Tree Crew

? State Route: 0729 (Lumber City)

Seal Coat:

? State Route: 0036 (Westover to Mahaffey)

? State Route: 3003 (County Line to Mahaffey)

? State Route: 3006 (Westover)

? State Route: 3014 (LaJose)

Side Dozing

? State Route: 0879 (Curwensville to Shawville)

Sign Crew

? State Route: 0322 (Dubois to Clearfield – Sign Upgrade)

Tail Ditching

? State Route: 2041 (Hyde)

PennDOT encourages drivers to “Know before they go” and to check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com.

511PA is free, available 24 hours a day, and provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA Web site.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin and Potter counties at www.penndot.gov/District2.

For more information, visit www.penndot.gov or call 814-765-0524.

For regional updates on Twitter, follow www.twitter.com\511PAStateColl