ADVERTISEMENT

Marie S. Dorwarth, 95, of Reynoldsville, PA, passed away on Saturday, August 21, 2021, in DuBois, PA. She was born on March 30, 1926, to the late Patrick and Julie J. (Kasas) Siamacco in Prescottville, PA. She graduated from Reynoldsville High School with the class of 1943. Marie married George L. Dorwarth on April 7, 1947; George preceded her in […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/marie-s-dorwarth/