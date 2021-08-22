ADVERTISEMENT

Your community is unique, and there are always ways to help the people around you. Even though you may not know it, your actions can make a difference in your neighbor’s lives. If you want to get involved in your town or city, use these fun and easy ways to support your community.

Visit the Thrift Shop

If you need new clothes, decorations or small appliances, be sure to stop by your local thrift store. There are many ways that thrift stores help the community, such as supporting charities and reducing waste. Additionally, you can donate clothes or items you no longer use. Doing so provides opportunities for people with lower incomes to purchase clothing, shoes, home essentials and more at discounted rates.

Foster an Animal

Another one of the fun and easy ways to support your community is to foster an animal. And who doesn’t love animals? By fostering a pet, you give a creature a chance for a new life and a loving home. While you may not be able to keep the animal permanently, you will make a difference and help it to thrive.

Volunteer at the Library

The library is probably one of the most peaceful places in your town or city. If you want a relaxing place to volunteer, this is an excellent option. As a volunteer, you will help people find specific books, reshelve books, help children with their reading and much more.

Help Your Local Food Pantry

Food pantries help people in need while reducing waste. You can donate food items to your local pantry or volunteer in some capacity. There are many ways you can volunteer at these facilities, including helping guests, sorting food and delivering or distributing food. All these actions will help people in need receive necessary supplies, and it is a great way to connect with other members of your community.