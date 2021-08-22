HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources has announced it will hold an informational public webinar on the ATV Regional Trail Connector pilot program at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 25.

The public is encouraged to participate in the webinar and those who would like to attend virtually may register for the event. DCNR staff will provide updated information about the pilot and ATV safety during the hour-long webinar.

“We hope to connect with ATV riders and community members during this webinar to help educate about the pilot and provide important safety updates,” said State Forester Ellen Shultzabarger.

“DCNR continues to recognize the desire of the ATV riding community to be able to travel long distances legally and without interruption and the positive effect such opportunities can have on local businesses.”

The pilot area was opened on July 26 to ATV riders in the northcentral region of the state to provide opportunities for riding enthusiasts to traverse many miles of roads opened to all-terrain vehicle use and trails in Potter and Tioga counties will remain open until Sunday, Sept. 26.

The pilot program will also be reopened on the Friday of Memorial Day Weekend in 2022 to coincide with the full DCNR trail summer riding season and incorporate a planned connection to the Tiadaghton State Forest and the Haneyville ATV Trail System in Lycoming and Clinton counties.

This ATV Regional Trail Connector program is in response to growing ATV purchases, registrations and public demand for increased riding opportunities.

Through collaborating with public and private partners, the pilot aims to offer long-distance riding opportunities, contribute to local economies, while maintaining the many uses and values of the state forest system.

DCNR recently revised its ATV trail policy, which lifted the moratorium on new trails that had been in place since 2003.

Though the pilot areas will be marked, riders will be expected to familiarize themselves with the portions of road and trail that are open to ensure they are operating in the legal areas. The official pilot area map.

DCNR will be gathering public input throughout the two-year period through a variety of methods, including webinars, surveys, comment cards, public meetings and advisory committees. To comment on the North Central ATV pilot, please send an e-mail to: RA-NR-ATV-Pilot@pa.gov.

Additional information about the ATV Regional Trail Connector pilot program. More information about ATV riding opportunities in state forests.