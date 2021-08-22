ADVERTISEMENT

Just a reminder, Sept. 15 is the last day for seniors to apply for $24 in vouchers to use at Pennsylvania farmers markets.

These vouchers are designed to provide money for the purchase of nutritious Pennsylvania produce.

Applicants must be 60 years of age or older by Dec. 31, and have a yearly gross household income of less than $23,828 a year for one person or $32,227 for two people.

To register for your free vouchers, contact the CCAAA Inc., at the special Farmers Market Number at 814-765-2691.

Follow the directions on the phone and your application will be mailed to you to fill out and mail back.

Upon receipt, your vouchers will be mailed to you to use at state approved farmers markets.

The last day to submit your application is Sept. 15, but you have until Nov. 30 to use these vouchers.

You can join the 1,610 seniors who have taken advantage of the FMNP in Clearfield County and have used $6,432 in vouchers to support Pennsylvania farmers.

Call today at 814-765-2691. Act now, supplies are limited.