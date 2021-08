ADVERTISEMENT

Vicky Lynn (Woods) Ross, 67, of Smethport, formerly of Summerville, died Thursday afternoon, August 19, 2021 at Sean Kean Manor following a period of declining health. Born in Akron, OH on January 17, 1954, she was the daughter of Charles M. and Hope Hummel Ross. Her father preceded her in death. She was a graduate of Brookville High School and […]

