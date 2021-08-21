CLEARFIELD – For seven weeks, children, teens and adults enjoyed Summer Reading at the Joseph & Elizabeth Shaw Public Library.

This year’s theme Tails & Tales saw the library hold a kick-off on June 15 with a performance of the Lion King by the CAST Children’s Group.

To the delight of many, the children acted out the story of Simba becoming king from the playground equipment in Witmer Park.

Summer Reading Programs are important to keep students’ minds engaged over the summer. Students and adults alike record hours and books read to earn tickets for chances to win great prizes.

This year, the Walmart DC No. 6027 donated a Dynacraft Realtree 24-volt UTV ride on, Ematic 10.1 HD tablet, Asus Vivobook Laptop, Thunder Tank 24-volt ride on and a Yamaha Raptor 12-volt ride on.

Additional donations came from the Clearfield Bowling Lanes, Old Town Road Dairy and a generous library patron.

Though the course of the summer, 156 individuals attended programs. Preschoolers enjoyed in-person stories about five speckled frogs, grumpy monkeys and ducklings.

School-age students enjoyed a visit from the Dairy Princess, learned about bicycle safety from Josh Woods of the Highway Safety Network and made their own creature.

Teens participated in a scavenger hunt, explored endangered species and did some future career planning with Jocelyn Bash of Workforce Solutions. Adults enjoyed in the fun as well!

Rita Taylor, local author, shared her experiences in Swaziland, Africa and Barb McCracken spoke about Bilger’s Rocks projects. The adults’ finale involved a Sip & Paint at the Liddle Gallery.

The Summer Finale featured a magic show by Master Magician Michael Gigliotti, who dazzled everyone with magic tricks.

Children joined in on wonderful feats of magic including acts that included a dove and of course no magic show would be complete without a rabbit.

After a week of collecting reading logs, children eagerly filled out tickets for chances to win prizes. Winners have all been notified and vow to participate again next year.

As the staff turn to fall, Shaw Public Library is planning a Back to Storytime Family Event on Tuesday, Sept. 21 at 6 p.m. in the library.

Families will be given an opportunity to ask questions about fall story time, social distancing and safety measures regarding COVID.

Books will be given to families to start their own home library. For more information about fall events, contact the library at 814-765-3271, like it on Facebook or view its Web site.