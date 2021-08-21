ADVERTISEMENT

Hunting can be a very gratifying and rewarding way to appreciate the bounty of nature. That said, it’s critical to keep yourself and those around you as safe as possible by taking certain precautions while hunting, as that can help you avoid an accident. Read some of thesafety measures every hunter should follow so that you can have a safe and successful hunt.

Wear the Proper Clothing

One of the simplest ways to keep yourself and others safe while hunting is dressing defensively and in the proper color. Specifically, you’ll want to make sure that you’re sporting hunter orange on your clothing and gear. This shade of orange is bright enough that other hunters will see and recognize it, but not so vibrant that it would disturb the environment and clue wildlife into your presence. When hunters can identify you clearly, they won’t mistake you for a target, and you can move along your own path peacefully.

Know Your Gun and Keep It Maintained

Of course, one of the primary facets of hunting safety is understanding your gun and doing everything you can to keep it well-maintained. Know when and how to turn your safety off, understand how to load your gun and unload it and have a solid grasp on its effective shooting range.

You want to know your gun so well that if even the slightest change occurs, you’ll feel it and proceed accordingly. Just as well, you’ll want to perform regular maintenance on your gun, especially before a hunting trip. It’s wise to have proper firearm inspections done regularly to ensure that no defects or jams will put you in harm’s way during the heat of a hunt.

Be Sure of Your Target

One of the most critical safety measures every hunter should follow is being absolutely sure of their target and what lies beyond it. This rule refers to your ability to clearly see what you plan to shoot and what might be just behind it or in its general vicinity.

If you’re unsure of what you’re aiming at, do not fire your weapon until you have a clear vision of it and can confirm that is indeed what you mean to shoot. Even more, ensure that there aren’t power lines, utilities or other animals or other hunters in the area. Doing this will help you drastically offset the chances of an accident occurring, keeping you and everyone around you out of harm’s way.

Hunting can be an excellent way to reflect on nature’s beauty and all that it offers us. But we must respect the robust responsibilities that come along with being a hunter and do everything in our power to keep ourselves and those we hunt alongside as safe as possible.