ADVERTISEMENT

Daniel Charles Pollock, 56, was born in Punxsutawney on December 9, 1964 to the late Hugh Wallace and Ethel Grace (Mears) Pollock. He is survived by his brothers, David (Carolyn) and Mark (Lori), both of Marion Center. Danny is also survived by several nephews and nieces. Dan attended Arin special needs school, the Sheltered Workshop and the Community Living and […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/daniel-charles-pollock/