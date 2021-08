ADVERTISEMENT

Burton Eugene Heise, 78, of Reynoldsville, PA, passed away during the evening hours of Thursday, August 19, 2021, while a patient at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital. He was born on December 1, 1942, to the late Harold Burton and Norabel May (O’Donnell) Heise in Pittsburgh, PA. He graduated from Reynoldsville High School with the class of 1961. He went on […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/burton-eugene-heise/