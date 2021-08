ADVERTISEMENT

Arthur E. Nolder Jr., 67, Luthersburg, passed away Monday, August 16, 2021 at the DuBois Nursing Home. Born April 12, 1954, in Southgate, Michigan, he was the son of the late Ernest and Evelyn Nolder. Arthur graduated from Southgate High School and went on to earn his Bachelor of Science degree in biology at Lake Superior State University. While in […]

