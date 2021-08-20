ADVERTISEMENT

CLEARFIELD – A large yard sale event featuring scratch-and-dent items will be held Aug. 21 to support Lawrence Township Volunteer Fire Co No. 1.

Multiple tractor-trailer loads of items have been donated by the Wal-Mart Distribution Center in Woodland for the event.

Doors will open at 8 a.m. at the Expo II Building at the Clearfield County Fairgrounds. Early line-up is encouraged as items will sell fast. Most items are marked at 50 percent off retail price or more.

The funds raised by this event will help provide fire and safety equipment along with training for your volunteer firefighters.

Please note that:

All item sales are “as-is” and all sales are final. No returns.

Please bring bags or containers to carry your items.

Large items will receive tickets for pickup.

Loading will be the responsibility of the buyer.

Please use the ramp and front doors only to enter and exit the building.

Cash or credit cards will be accepted. No checks will be taken. No paper receipts will be issued for credit cards.

The sale is one-day only.

For additional information, please contact Lawrence Township Fire Co. No. 1 at 814-765-8683 or donate@lt5fd.com.