Theodore C. “Lefty” Gardner age 73 of Irishtown Road Kersey, PA; died on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at his residence. Born on February 10, 1948 in St. Marys, PA; he was the son of the late Ward and Patricia Murphy Gardner. Retired, Lefty had been employed at the Beaver Meadow Creamery. He was a member of the National Rifle Association […]

