Irene Hetrick age 98 of Howard Road Brockport, PA; died on Wednesday August 18, 2021 at her residence. Born on November 20, 1922 in Brockport, she was the daughter of the late Oscar and Oleta Clark Nulf. She was married to Donald I. Hetrick and he preceded her in death on July 9, 1992. Retired, Irene had been employed at […]

