The 2nd annual Clearfield Taco Tour will make its rounds in Clearfield from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28 to benefit the Clearfield Food Pantry.

Participating restaurants include 120 Pub & Grub, Denny’s Beer Barrel Pub, Elks, Legends Sports Bar, Mary’s Place, Sons & Daughters of Italy, St. Charles Café, The After Dark and The Toasted Monkey.

Attendees will enjoy a variety of specialty tacos. The Taco Tour was a sell-out event in 2019 and a limited number of tickets remain.

Tickets include:

signature tacos at each restaurant (one complimentary per stop);

an official Taco Tour T-shirt;

koozie;

tour drink specials at every stop;

tour map and punch card; and

entertainment at various venues.

This will be a “free-flowing” event; however, you must be 21 years of age or older to participate.

Tickets are $25 per person, and may be purchased online. Only a limited number of tickets will be sold. Please visit the event page for more information.

The Taco Tour is being hosted by The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks Lodge No. 540, Passport Radio, POP 93.1-95.9 and GANT News.