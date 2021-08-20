ADVERTISEMENT

HARRISBURG – Clearfield County has added 129 new COVID-19 cases since Saturday, Aug. 14, bringing the county-wide total to more than 9,000 cases.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health Dashboard, the county has had 9,031 total cases since March of 2020 and 162 deaths.

Of those cases, 6,655 were reportedly confirmed and 2,376 were probable. County-wide, 23,612 people have tested negative for the virus.

Pennsylvania has had 1,261,903 total cases since March of 2020 and 28,059 deaths, but 95 percent of patients have recovered from the virus.

The DOH also reported that there are 1,307 patients hospitalized state-wide with COVID-19. Of that number, 338 patients are in the intensive care unit.

The state-wide percent positivity for the week of Aug. 6 – 12 is 6.0 percent. Both daily and archived data are available on the DOH Web site.

According to the CDC, as of Aug. 19, Pennsylvania ranks fifth nation-wide for total doses administered. Also, 64.7 percent of Pennsylvanians, age 18 years and older, are fully vaccinated.