ADVERTISEMENT

CURWENSVILLE – In honor of legendary Coach Andy Evanko, the Curwensville Area school board voted unanimously at a special board meeting July 11, 2019 to rename the Golden Tide’s home Coach Andy Evanko Stadium

During his 19-year tenure as the head football coach of the Golden Tide, Evanko amassed a 150-63 record. His teams won three District 9 Class A titles in 2000, 2004 and 2010 and in 2004 went 12-1 and made it to the Class A Western Finals.

As a tribute to the legendary coach, the Curwensville Area School District and the Clearfield County Career and Technology Center (CCCTC) teamed up to create the new entryway to the Andy Evanko Stadium.

Teachers and students from the Computer-Aided Drafting and Design, Welding and Fabrication, Collision Repair and Masonry programs collaboratively worked together with Ron Matchock, Curwensville superintendent, Kris Batcher, Curwensville director of facilities, and John Evanko, brother of Coach Evanko, to create the archway as it stands today.

As an added touch, the Curwensville team asked that the iconic stone from the low-retaining wall be implemented in the design.

The Clearfield County Career and Technology Center is proud to highlight the talents and accomplishments of its students and instructors.

For more information about the CCCTC and its programs, please visit at www.ccctc.edu.