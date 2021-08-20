ADVERTISEMENT

Before you put your home on the market, follow these pointers to ensure real estate success. Make your house an inviting haven for potential buyers!

So you’ve decided to sell your house. Moving is a milestone in life. While you prepare yourself mentally to live in a new space, you can dress up your current one in anticipation of the sale. Follow a few top tips to prepare your house for sale and create a welcoming space for potential buyers.

Make Necessary Repairs

Over the years you’ve lived in your home, it’s suffered some wear and tear. Are there any holes in your walls that you’ve been covering up with wall art? Are any of your basement stairs weak or creaky? Enlist the help of a handyman to repair rough spots, and replace any appliances that don’t work the way they used to. Before your first showing, have all debris hauled away.

Paint and Depersonalize

When potential buyers walk through your house, they want to see themselves in it. Give your walls a fresh coat of paint in a light neutral color and stash away any family photos and personal touches. Fresh, light walls with minimal decoration create the illusion of extra space. Potential buyers will see a blank canvas they can personalize.

Declutter and Donate

During the packing and moving process, you’ll be picking through all your possessions anyway, so why not downsize while you’re at it? Break out the plastic garbage bags and get rid of anything you don’t see yourself bringing into your new home. Donate any undamaged pieces to your local charity or thrift store. When you get rid of excess clutter, it’s much easier to create a spacious environment to show off.

Clean the Outside

Part of the natural wear and tear of your house includes dirt and grime buildup on the exterior. Break out your pressure washer and spray down your roof, patio, front porch, driveway—anywhere that’s gotten dusty or dirty with time and regular use. But be careful with the siding of your house, as a pressure washer may be too strong. Hose it down with a little less force, but make sure you still clean it thoroughly.

Brighten Up the Porch

Your front door and porch area are crucial when showing your home. That door is a potential buyer’s first impression of the house! Make it a friendly and inviting area. Consider painting your front door a happy color, like canary yellow or candy-apple red. Deep-clean your front porch (see above) and sweep it regularly. You can even plant a few flowers around the porch to bring a smile to your potential buyer’s face.

Before you put your home on the market, make sure the house is in order, from rooftop to basement. Keep these top tips to prepare your home for salein mind as you begin the process. Selling your home will be easy if every potential buyer leaves with a smile.