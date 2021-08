The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced Wednesday that inclement weather has slowed work progress on Wykoff Run Road (Route 2001) in Cameron County, and has extended the daylight closure currently in place is into next week.

PennDOT Cameron County Maintenance started this work Monday, Aug.16, and anticipated completing it in approximately five days.

PennDOT now expects the official 40-mile detour using Quehanna Highway (Route 2006 in Cameron County/Route 2004 in Elk County), Route 555, and Route 120 to remain in effect until Wednesday, Aug. 25.

The closure and detour will be in effect from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. daily, except for Saturday and Sunday, when crews will not be working. Residents and camp owners along Wykoff Run Road will be able to access their properties throughout.

Work consists of placing a double seal coat along the entire 10-mile stretch of Wykoff Run Road. The sealcoat will provide a protective coating to the asphalt pavement—extending its life and improving ride quality for drivers. Closing the road during this work enhances safety for maintenance workers and allows PennDOT to complete it efficiently.

PennDOT reminds drivers to follow official detour signs, use caution in work zones, obey posted speed limits and always buckle up.

