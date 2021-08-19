CLEARFIELD – Lawrence Township previously moved forward with plans to expand its Recreation Park.

Plans include a dog park area for patrons and their four-legged companions, as well as to add a second ballfield.

At Tuesday night’s supervisors’ meeting, the supervisors reported that the progress has been substantial and welcoming.

Supervisor Jeremy Ruffner was very pleased, commenting that: “We got lucky. Right across the street, we were able to move loads of dirt.

“We moved it over to the recreation park, which also allowed us to expand parking in the area where the dirt was removed from.”

Ruffner went on to say the dirt has been used at the new ballfield that’s designed for both softball and little league play. He said it was also used at the new dog park that’s located adjacent to the area.

Ruffner and Supervisor Brian Collins acknowledged that the dirt is not deep enough yet for use, but they are planning to see engineers continue progress next week.

“Obviously, this week is not a good one to move anything because we’d be just stuck with a lot of mud. So, if the rain lets up, we are going to continue work next week,” Ruffner said.

There’s hope that both the new ballfield and the dog park could be done by the end of this year; however, Ruffner did mention that it likely will not be fully useable until spring of 2022.

The supervisors reported its garbage collection event, which occurred earlier this month, was a great success.

In fact, Roadmaster Ronald Woodling said nearly three containers went to either recycling or to trash collection.

Overall, the supervisors said it removed a lot of unwanted garbage for residents, and there could be plans in the works to do another collection later on.