ADVERTISEMENT

Ileen M. Moyer age 94 a life long Brockway resident, currently a resident at Christ the King Manor in DuBois, PA; died on Tuesday August 17, 2021 at the Manor surrounded by her family. Born on September 22, 1926 in Brockway, she was the daughter of the late George and Helen Freemer Pisarchick Sr. Ileen was married to Lyle R. […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/ileen-m-moyer/