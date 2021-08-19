ADVERTISEMENT
State police at Clearfield
- State police received a report of theft by deception/identity theft that occurred Aug. 18 on Lyle Lane in Pike Township. During the incident, someone allegedly opened an account with a Texas bank under the victim’s name. The investigation is ongoing.
- State police received a report of harassment that occurred Aug. 17 on Stumptown Road in Decatur Township. During a domestic incident, a 51-year-old Osceola Mills woman allegedly struck the victim. Charges were filed through the district court.
- State police received a report of theft that occurred July 10 on the Morrisdale-Allport Highway in Morris Township. During the incident, someone allegedly stole the victim’s bicycle. It was recovered a short time later.
- State police reported a DUI occurred Aug. 12 on Interstate 80 westbound in Bradford Township. During a traffic stop, a 59-year-old Woodland man was allegedly found to be driving under the influence of alcohol, which was confirmed by a legal breath test.
- State police received a report of simple assault and harassment that occurred Aug. 13 on Laura Street in Chester Hill Borough. As a result of a domestic incident, 36-year-old Colt Kramer of Philipsburg was arrested and housed in the Clearfield County Jail.
- State police received a report of criminal mischief Aug. 13 that occurred on Empire Road in Morris Township. Sometime Aug. 11-13, someone allegedly broke a window at a residence. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at 814-857-3800.
- State police received a report of corruption of minors July 12 on Deep Mine Road in Bigler Township. During the incident, a 10-year-old boy allegedly saw some sexually-explicit images on his mother’s phone.
- State police received a report of criminal mischief that occurred Aug. 12 on Bills Road in Girard Township. During the incident, someone allegedly entered the property and attempted to force entry into the victim’s car, causing damage. Then, they fled the area. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at 814-857-3800.
Clearfield Borough
- Police responded to a minor vehicle accident in the parking lot of a River Road business. Police assisted both drivers with exchanging information.
- Police were dispatched to an East Market Street business for an alleged assault. Police arrived and observed a female lying on the sidewalk; she was transported to the hospital. The investigation is ongoing at this time.
- Police responded to a gas leak on West Market Street. The gas company and fire crews arrived on-scene and were able to resolve the incident.
- Police received a report of harassment in which a person was afraid to leave their residence. The investigation is ongoing at this time.
- Police conducted a vehicle stop. As a result, one of the occupants was found to have a warrant; multiple items of drug paraphernalia and controlled substances were also allegedly located.
- Police attempted to conduct a vehicle stop on a motorcycle on East 11th Street. The motorcyclist reportedly fled from police, which disengaged from the pursuit for safety reasons. Police are identifying the operator and continuing their investigation.
- Police responded to disturbance on East Locust Street, involving a verbal altercation. Police arrived and located the parties involved. Nothing physical had occurred and police cleared.
- While on patrol, police located a wanted male in the area of Nichols Street. The male was taken into custody and transported to the Clearfield County Jail.
- Police assisted emergency crews with gaining entrance to an apartment for a medical emergency.
- Police responded to a report of a person in a canoe becoming lost on the river near the area of JG Food Warehouse. Fire and EMS crews also responded to the area. Responders located the canoe and person stuck along the river near the Kerr Addition area. The male was assisted out of the water and did not require medical attention.