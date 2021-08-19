By Chris Rossetti

Parents Names: Beth and Frank Hipps

Sports Played: Softball, Soccer, Basketball

Siblings: Hunter (20)

Social Media Handles: None listed

2020-21 Highlights: Soccer- 1st team Mountain League, team won the Mountain League, won districts, Basketball- 2nd team Mountain League, 1st team Progressland All-stars, Softball- District and Subregional champions, 2nd team Mountain League, Progressland Player of the Year, D9and10Sports.com D9 Pitcher of the Year, 2nd team All-state. I also broke the school record for most career strikeouts and also broke the single-season home run record.

College Athletics plan if applicable: I plan on playing softball in college.

Q&A With Emma Hipps

D9and10Sports: How did you first get involved in sports and did you like it?

A: I always liked to be active. I joined leagues when I was young and I’ve loved it ever since.

D9and10Sports: Who has been your biggest influence in life and why?

A: My mom. She’s had to go through a lot in her life and she has always battled through it and come out stronger so I hope to be like her one day.

D9and10Sports: What is your favorite high school sports memory?

A: Winning the district title for the first time in softball as a freshman.

D9and10Sports: What is your favorite social media platform and why?

A: Tik Tok because I can watch and make a bunch of funny videos with my friends. I also force my family to make videos with me even when they don’t want to.

D9and10Sports: What would someone who is meeting you for the first time be surprised to find out about you?

A: I am very shy but have a loud personality.

D9and10Sports: If there was one period in history you could go back to, what would it be and why?

A: When Hannah Montana and bunch of other Disney shows were popular because when I was younger I always thought those shows were how life was going to be but turns out it’s not so if I could go back it would be to that and being able to think life was like a movie.

D9and10Sports: What will you tell your kids someday about living through the COVID-19 pandemic?

A: It was a very weird time and it changed the world forever. Hopefully, by the time I have kids, this will all be behind us so my kids can enjoy what will be the new normal.

D9and10Sports: What is your ideal place to live? Country, City, Suburb and why?

A: Country because I have always lived in a country area and I enjoy the outdoors so being in the country allows me to have my own space.