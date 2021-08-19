ADVERTISEMENT

It’s with great sadness that the Clearfield County Historical Society announces the passing of its beloved President David P. Wulderk.

Wulderk died suddenly Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. A statement, issued by the society, read: “We have suffered a tremendous loss. Our hearts are shattered!

“Dave was so knowledgeable about local history and had a passion for sharing. He was our fearless leader, our precious friend and a member of our family.

“Dave joined the Clearfield County Historical Society in 1996 and became a member of the Board of Directors in 1997. He faithfully served as our president since 2018.

“Dave was always involved in some capacity at the museum. He loved giving tours here and at our Bloody Knox cabin, whether to students or seniors.

“He gladly volunteered to work every event held, no matter what the job. All of this was done on top of seeing to the society’s day-to-day operation.

“There is always society business to be done each day. And he made sure it was done! It’s hard to imagine life at the historical society without our beloved Dave. May the history he researched and shared live on.”

For anyone with a tour scheduled or would like to schedule at tour, please contact the museum at 814-765-6125 to confirm. Its mailing address is 511 Van Valzah Ave., Clearfield, PA 16830.