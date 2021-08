ADVERTISEMENT

Thomas F. Welsh age 43 of Showers Road DuBois, PA; died on Monday, August 16, 2021 at Penn Highlands DuBois. Born on November 9, 1977 in DuBois, PA; he was the son of he late Thomas A. Welsh and Judy Ferringer Holt who survives and lives in Brockway. Tom worked mostly in the Manufacturing Industry as a laborer. He was […]

