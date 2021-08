ADVERTISEMENT

Stephen E. Curci, 59, of 232 Boone Mountain Road, Kersey, died suddenly on Saturday, August 14, 2021 at his home. He was born on January 26, 1962, in St. Marys, a son of the late Samuel and Genevieve Lodes Curci. Steve was a graduate of Elk County Christian High School and began his career in pallet manufacturing at Penn Pallet. […]

