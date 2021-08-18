ADVERTISEMENT

CLEARFIELD – On Tuesday the Clearfield Municipal Authority requested a pilot study proposal from Pall Corp. to provide a membrane pilot unit for three months.

This will satisfy the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection’s (DEP) pilot study requirements for upgrading Montgomery Dam to membrane filtration.

The authority is working on a draft pilot study protocol, and will submit it to the DEP for review once it receives Pall Corp.’s proposal.

Also, the state-wide precipitation study is complete and that will allow a reduction of the dam and spillway of Montgomery Dam. There is no word yet on when the project will start.

Scott Ortasic, Fourth Ward Clearfield Borough councilman and area resident, addressed the CMA board about high water bills.

He stated that quite a few area residents are concerned over the monthly bills versus the three-month bills that the CMA previously rolled out, and that he was almost shut off twice and received three bills in one month.

The CMA assured Ortasic that the only thing that has changed now is that the bills are monthly. There is no real change to the actual bills since everyone is being billed on actual consumption.

Manager John Williams also said that he was more than willing to sit down with Ortasic and go over things with him.

As Fourth Ward councilman, Ortasic implored the CMA to be more patient with residents as far as shut off notices are concerned because of the pandemic and people’s individual situations.