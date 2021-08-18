ADVERTISEMENT

GLEN RICHEY – A local event is bringing core Christian values to local communities.

It will be held Saturday, Aug. 21, from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., at 440 Lytle Rd, Glen Richey, and is being hosted by Melissa Rock of Clearfield.

The event will feature guest speakers, Ministers Deborah Brassell and Tonya D. Snowden. Brassell is the founder of Redefined Ministries, which focuses on love, hope and reconciliation.

She’s been an inspirational speaker for over 20 years, and worked in various aspects of ministry. Brassell is also the chief executive officer of Redefined & Co., a holistic, home-based business she founded in 2017.

She has a love for Christ and people that’s enabled her to mentor and serve both young and old alike. Brassell’s message to the lost is simple: allow God to rewrite your story and His Holy Spirit to redefine your life.

Snowden is an ordained minister as well as a certified peer and recovery specialist. She’s formerly from Pittsburgh and currently resides in Johnstown where she works for the Alternative Community Resource Program (ACRP).

All are welcome to attend.