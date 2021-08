ADVERTISEMENT

Infant Lane Allen Foster Palmer, 9 days old, passed away Sunday, August 15, 2021 at UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh. Born on August 6, 2021, in DuBois, PA, he was the son of Ryan C. and Shayla R. (Murray) Palmer. In addition to his parents, Lane is survived by his brother Braxten Palmer, his paternal grandparents (Damon and Michelle Palmer […]

