ADVERTISEMENT
State police at Rockview
- State police conducted a traffic stop, which turned up drugs and a prohibited offensive weapon, July 27 in the area of Walton Street and Sunset Lane in Decatur Township, Clearfield County. During the stop, the driver was reportedly under the influence of drugs and the passenger had an active warrant. Both were taken into custody and a vehicle search allegedly turned up drugs, paraphernalia and a short-barrel shotgun. Charges are currently pending.
Curwensville Borough
- Police responded to an incident at a State Street business, involving a reported physical altercation inside a vehicle. Upon arrival, the driver was suspected of being under the influence of alcohol. Charges are pending.
- Police responded to a reported incident of trespassing at the Locust Street Apartments. Upon arrival, it was found to be civil in nature.
- Police responded to a reported assault at the Curwensville House Apartments. The investigation is ongoing at this time.
- Police assisted an individual who was locked out of their vehicle at Irvin Park.
- Police located a lost cellular phone on Center Street. It was returned to its owner.
- Police responded to a Walnut Street residence where individuals were reportedly harassing motorists.