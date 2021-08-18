CLEARFIELD – One of the men involved in a stabbing incident in Lawrence Township last September pleaded guilty during sentencing court on Monday.

Alen Edward Erskine, 39, was at the scene of the incident at a local storage facility with Lacey Dawn Hinks, 29, of Clearfield, and Joshua R. Neptune, 30, of Munson, on Sept. 18 when Hinks allegedly stabbed the victim.

According to the affidavit, the victim reported to police that Hinks had stabbed him after he approached her at the business where the trio was getting into one of the storage units.

He said she had been using his credit card and he wanted to talk to her about getting it back. She reportedly “charged” him with a four-inch-long blade in her hand.

The victim backed away and asked if she was going to stab him and she responded “yes I (expletive) am!” She then allegedly slashed his forearm twice.

The victim responded by throwing a rock in her direction. She went to the vehicle she and the two men were traveling in and tried to get Erskine and Neptune to fight the victim.

As she approached the victim again, he threw another rock at her, which broke through the back window of the vehicle. He kept throwing rocks at her as he backed away from her.

The three got into the vehicle and drove away. Immediately, the victim called police.

Video surveillance footage confirmed the victim’s account of the incident.

Police were unable to locate the vehicle or suspects until they received a report of a possible stolen vehicle at a business on the Clearfield Shawville Highway.

Hinks and a male had parked the vehicle there and then left the keys with an employee.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a message to the owner of the car’s daughter, Hinks later stated that the victim had tried to fight Erskine and threw a rock at the car.

She explained they saw police at their motel and decided to ditch the car because they were wanted by the authorities.

The car was towed and searched by police. They found the knife, drug paraphernalia, suspected amphetamine and other drugs in various pieces of luggage.

On Monday Erskine pleaded guilty to felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance-methamphetamine and was sentenced by Judge Fredric J. Ammerman to 21 to 42 months in state prison.

For a probation revocation, Erskine was given an additional sentence of one to two years in state prison.

Originally, he was also charged with hindering apprehension, flight to avoid apprehension, conspiracy, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, driver’s license suspended, conspiracy/assault, conspiracy/aggravated assault, conspiracy/terroristic threats, and make repairs/offensive weapon.

Neptune faces similar charges and has also pleaded guilty. He is scheduled for sentencing in September. Hinks’s case is still pending.